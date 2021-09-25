Ben’s Trading Post in Presque Isle Closes the Doors

Just as the first week of the Maine moose hunt is about to begin, a popular stop for hunters in Presque Isle closed it's doors on Saturday afternoon. There had been rumors circling around the community in recent months that Ben's was closing. A few weeks ago Ben's was advertising deep discounts and liquidation sales on inventory.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Ben's made their final announcement of the "Everything Must Go Liquidation" sale and that the doors were closing for good at 1:00. I drove by Ben's earlier on Saturday and the parking lot was full as many people were turning out to make a few last purchases and thank the LeBlanc family for their years of service.

Ben's Trading Post final location was at the former Dexter Shoe Store building and I always felt the style of the building matched the product sold inside. I do not call myself a hunter, however, Ben's was always a great place to shop during holidays and special occasion. The Post always had high quality items and more importantly, local customer service with expertise.



The Weigh Station at Ben's Trading Post in Presque Isle

JC/TSM

We are sad to see yet another local business close it's doors and hope that there is a future for the building on Main street. This is another reminder that as the holidays approach, please consider shopping locally as much as you can before you shop online. The communities need their small businesses to be thriving. As wages and taxes are set to increase on small businesses in Maine, it is testing our grit as an economy. Aroostook County can and will get through this time.

Get our free mobile app

Thank you to the LeBlanc family and we wish you the best in whatever your next chapter may be.

Best Leaf Peeping Spots for Maine Fall Foliage Maine offers a killer fall that’s hard to beat. Here's a list of some iconic places in Maine for leaf peepin' this season.