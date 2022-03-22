List of Maine Maple Weekend 2022 Events in Aroostook County

Hello Spring, is that you?

A sign of springtime in northern Maine is coming this weekend with sugar shacks and maple producers opening up their doors for Maine Maple Weekend 2022. The Maine Maple weekend has become a yearly tradition for many families as they first chance to get outside as we transition from winter to spring.

That sweet smell of sap to syrup

Aroostook County is fortunate to have several family operated maple producing operations and each one is as welcoming and friendly as the next. Many of the demonstrations that are put on by the local producers are to educate the public on how we get maple syrup and other products we enjoy from the natural flowing sap. You can learn how to boil sap down to maple syrup as well as taste and buy treats like maple candy and maple flavored coffee!

Dress accordingly

Before you venture out to one or more of the maple farms listed below, make sure that the family is properly dressed for Maine Maple Sunday. Many of these locations and activities will be a combination of indoor and outdoor while trekking through some muddy driveways. Trust me, it's worth it to get a little mud on the boots if you are picking up a jug of maple syrup from the farm itself. Below is a list of local maple farms that we know are hosting events this weekend. Be sure to like the pages and provide feedback to the families on how you enjoyed your time at Maine Maple Sunday 2022. We will add to the list if we learn of more maple farms hosting events.

Northwoods Nectar – Eagle Lake

Who likes macaroons? Northwoods Nectar will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.. They have been busy this week boiling as the lines open up and Maple weekend is ahead.

Johnson's Side Hill Farm – Mapleton

Located in Mapleton, Johnson's Side Hill Farm will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

The Maple Moose – Easton

Corn fritters and taffy? The Maple Moose in Easton will be open 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. both days this weekend and you will likely leave full and happy!

Bradbury Maple Farms – Bridgewater

The maple candies at Bradbury Maple Farms in Bridgewater are incredible. You can sample and buy some this weekend!

Spring Break Maple and Honey – Smyrna Mills

Spring Break Maple & Honey in Smyrna Mills has been preparing for maple weekend and will be welcoming visitors on Saturday and Sunday

Va Jo Wa Maple – Island Falls

If you are near Island Falls this weekend, swing into Va Jo Wa Maple and enjoy fresh syrup over ice cream!

Enjoy Maine Maple Weekend 2022!

