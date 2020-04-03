Bath Iron Works Donates Over 3,000 Masks for Healthcare Workers

Bath Iron Works donated over 3,000 masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state of Maine this past week, according to News Center Maine.

The news station reported that the masks will be given to "MaineHealth, the largest health care system in the state."

With supplies running low, it's great to see a helping hand come from Mainers.

In a press release, per News Center Maine:

"We appreciate the support that companies like Bath Iron Works are providing us," MaineHealth spokesman John Porter said. "Donations of personal protective equipment, like these N95 masks, are incredibly helpful. And this kind of demonstration of community support sends a wonderful message to our care team."

The big news was met with lots of fanfare after the announcement this past Wednesday.

Here are just a few of the things the CDC is recommending to protect yourself from the coronavirus at this time:

The CDC is offering these steps to protect yourself:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Clean and disinfect surfaces used often every day.

You can get more info from the CDC here.