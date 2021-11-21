Authorities Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old Child in Penobscot County

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland after being notified of the death Saturday evening.

According to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office alerted State Police shortly after 6:30 Saturday evening.

As is standard protocol, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is called to investigate the death of any child in Maine three years of age and younger. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the death, Moss said.

The investigation is ongoing. Moss said her agency would provide additional information when it’s available and appropriate.

Howland is just below Lincoln, Maine.