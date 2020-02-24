Auburn Police: One Shot in Armed Robbery on Center Street

Authorities indicate there is no threat to the public after an overnight armed robbery in a parking lot on Center Street in Auburn.

According to News Center Maine, all of the involved parties have been identified and accounted for and there is no need for public worry. Police confirm that as least one person was taken to the hospital after a 911 call shortly after midnight claiming sounds of gunfire in the area.

The business where this happened, located in the Auburn Plaza, will be open today (2-24-20) though they say that parking spaces and some traffic will be restricted for several hours this morning.