Attention – Harbor Freight Jack Stands Being Recalled

Most of us have a pair kicking around the garage, if you do, and they are from Harbor Freight don't use them again until you confirm if they are part of this recall from Harbor Freight. that were manufactured between 2013 and 2019.

There are two different types of Jack Stand being effected by this safety recall. This effects three-ton and six-ton heavy-duty steel jack stands. The item numbers to look out for are; 56371, 61196, and 61197. Item number; 56371 jack stands can be identified by checking the item number found on the label on the top of each jack stand. Item numbers; 61196 and 61197 jack stands can be identified by checking the item number found on the yellow part of the label on the base of each jack stand.

According to the safety recall, "there is a potential, while under load and with a shift in weight, for the pawl to disengage from the extension lifting post, allowing the stand to drop suddenly. This condition could cause serious injury for people near or under a lifted vehicle, and/or damage to property." In other words, if these fail, they could cause death.

Following the lifting of any applicable “Shelter At Home Orders”, Harbor Freight asks that you please bring your 3 Ton and/or 6 Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands, item numbers 61196, 61197, and 56371 to your local Harbor Freight Tools store at which point you will receive a Harbor Freight Tools gift card equal to the retail price of the jack stands you originally purchased plus applicable tax.

CLICK HERE to view the complete recall details.