Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Seven Athlete of the Week winner is in.

✅ Winner: Wisdom’s Madisyn Cyr

✅ Week 6 highlight: 16 points in a Lady Pioneer win

Winter Week 6 Winner: Madisyn Cyr

Congratulations to Wisdom High School’s Madisyn Cyr, our Winter Week Seven Athlete of the Week. Madisyn has been consistent all season in her play, including a 16 point performance in a Lady Pioneer win this past week. This is her second Athlete of the Week Award, also being crowned Fall Week nine Athlete of the Week.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact — through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week Seven Nominees

Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:

Joel Desjardins

Sierra Smith

Owen Corrigan

Will Whited

Ally Shields

Bryten Hartsgrove

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Madisyn now joins Wisdom's Ava Lerman, Van Buren's Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, and Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Madisyn Cyr, your Winter Week Seven Athlete of the Week!

Read Next:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations are up and ready, nominate HERE→ [LINK]

📅 Full winter broadcast schedule on 101.9 The Rock → [LINK]

Keep the scoreboard going: