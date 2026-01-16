Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week winner is in.

✅ Winner: Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre

✅ Week 5 totals: 47 points in three games

✅ Highlight: Matched her season-high with 25 points (third time this season)

Winter Week 5 Winner: Emily Lapierre

Congratulations to Van Buren’s Emily Lapierre, our Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week. Emily totaled 47 points across three games, and matched her season-high with a 25-point performance for the third time this season, helping the Lady Crusaders to two wins this past week.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who make an impact early in the season—through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week 5 Nominees

Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:

Ava Lerman — Wisdom High School

Aden Jeffers — Fort Kent High School

Ally Shields — Southern Aroostook High School

Silas Allen — Washburn High School

Ava Ezell — Hodgdon High School

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Emily now joins Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, and Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Emily Lapierre, your Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week!

