Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and it’s a great time to recognize the student-athletes making a difference for their teams and communities.

Winter Week Eight nominations are now open

Winter Week Seven nominations are open now and will remain open until 6 PM on Sunday, covering games, meets, and events from January 26 through January 31.

Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, and fans are invited to nominate athletes who stood out during this stretch. Whether it’s a captain setting the tone, a goalie coming up huge late, a wrestler grinding through a tough bracket, a skier posting a strong time, or a freshman making an early impact—if they earned it, we want to hear about it!



What we’re looking for

Athlete of the Week is about more than stats. It’s about effort, leadership, sportsmanship, and representing your school the right way. Nominations help make sure every sport, every school, and every corner of The County gets recognized.

And sometimes the biggest moments don’t fully show up in a box score—so we’re also asking for results and photos from the games and events you attend. Those submissions help us tell the story of winter sports across Aroostook County and spotlight the moments that matter most.

✅ Send in nominations when you see someone step up.

📣 Send in results so we can keep the community updated.

📸 Send in photos of the moments that matter—game winners, podium finishes, senior nights, big saves, team celebrations, and more HERE