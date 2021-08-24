Ashland Man Indicted in Drug Overdose Death

Comstock

An Aroostook County Grand Jury has indicted an Ashland man in connection with the overdose death of a 31-year-old man last December.

Maine State Trooper Matt Curtin responded to a residence on the Portage Road in Nashville Plantation on December 6th for a death investigation. Police say Matthew Tardie was found dead inside his home. The State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Tardie’s death was the result of an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After a lengthy investigation, Trooper Curtin developed a suspect in the case related to the sale and distribution of the illegal drugs.

On August 12th, a Grand Jury in Aroostook County indicted 44-year-old Christopher Pinkham of Ashland on a charge of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs Resulting in Death. Pinkham was later taken into custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. A court date is pending.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was also involved in the investigation.

