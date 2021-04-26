Ashland Man Charged in Chapman Crash

An Ashland man faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly sideswiping a parked vehicle then crashing his own truck Saturday night in Chapman.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Chapman Road around 9:15 p.m. It was reported that one vehicle had left the scene, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Police determined that 19-year-old Ryan McPherson of Ashland was driving east in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup when he struck the driver’s side of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. The 2012 Chevrolet pickup belonged to Christopher Amero of Presque Isle.

The collision damaged the passenger side of McPherson's vehicle which caused it not to steer properly. McPherson lost control of the pickup a short time later, and it went into the ditch and rolled over several times. He was taken by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with non-life threatening injuries, Gillen said.

Amero's vehicle sustained about $5,000 dollars in damage while McPherson’s truck was a total loss and had to be towed.

McPherson was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide evidence of insurance, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and operating a defective motor vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and additional charges may be added once the investigation is complete, Gillen said.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Presque Isle Fire Department and the Presque Isle Police Department.