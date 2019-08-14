A$AP Rocky Says He’s Going to ‘Keep Moving Forward’ After Being Convicted of Assault in Sweden

A$AP Rocky did not receive the verdict he was hoping for on Wednesday (August 14), when a Swedish judge convicted him, David Rispers and Bladimir Corniel, members of his entourage, of misdemeanor assault stemming from an incident back in June. Thankfully, though found guilty, the rapper will not have to serve any more jail time after spending a month in custody; however, he was ordered to pay restitution to the assault victim as well as court expenses, and was sentenced to a two-year probation.

Just hours after the verdict was announced, the rapper shared his thoughts on Instagram. "I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT," he admitted before sharing a more uplifting message. "I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE."

Rocky, Rispers and Corniel initially pleaded not guilty, claiming they acted in self-defense, but the court didn't see it that way. "Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack," the ruling stated according to CNN. "Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation."

On August 11, Rocky performed for the first time since his arrest. During his set at the Real Street Festival, he addressed the situation, saying "It was an unfortunate event and I’m just trying to stay blessed."