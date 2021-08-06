Arrest Made for Arson of Stolen Vehicle, Medway, Maine

A 23-year-old Lincoln, Maine man was arrested Wednesday for arson relating to a burned stolen vehicle in Medway over a year ago on June 25, 2020.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the case and apprehended Edwin Ritchie August, 4, 2021. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle was found just off Medway Road last summer. It was a total loss after the fire. Officials said it was stolen from Millinocket, Maine.

Maine Fire Marshal Investigators were assisted by the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine State Police and Medway Fire Department.

Edwin Ritchie has been charged with multiple crimes including Arson, a Class A Offense; Aggravated Criminal Mischief, a Class C Offense; and Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, a Class C Offense.

No information was released on his court dates. This story will be updated with information when it becomes available.

