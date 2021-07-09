Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

The 7-Day Forecast in Aroostook County, Maine

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Friday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. High near 71. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and thunderstorms before 1am, then scattered showers, mainly between 1am and 3am. Patchy fog after 4am. Low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is a conversation that goes beyond the forecast and gets into how the weather affects our day to day lives in Aroostook county, Maine.

We’re looking for some nice weather and we’ll see some this weekend after Elsa moves along the Maine coast and out of the region.

Until then, there’s the potential for high water along rivers and streams as we will get about an inch and a half of rain, especially in southern Aroostook areas around Houlton and beyond.

If you have poor drainage issues along your streets or home, be advised to maintain the area as much as possible and with safety first.

With the rain from the remnants of Elsa comes fog in low lying places across Aroostook County. Driving at night and early morning will have reduced visibility in some spots.

After the precipitation clears and the fog is gone, we’ll see some clearing and even sunshine on Saturday and Sunday during the day. Sunday evening has some showers in the forecast.

The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is this weekend and Fort Fairfield is looking for a good turnout after a year without the celebration. The weather always factors in, but most events and activities are a go despite the call for some rain at times.

Monday clears up again to start the work week and then right back to more showers possible Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday.

So far a chilly and wet July. Plan accordingly and be safe.

