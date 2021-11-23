A 54-year-old Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County over a nearly 20-month period.

Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Eric Waldron of Glendale, Ariz. to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Waldron had pleaded guilty to the crime in June.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, Waldron and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine. Prosecutors said Waldron, acting as a source of supply for the operation, coordinated multi-pound shipments of the drug from Arizona to his conspirators who sold it in Aroostook County. Members of the group sent thousands of dollars in cash to Waldron in connection with this drug trafficking enterprise.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

“I am so pleased to see this collaboration between DEA and MDEA in Aroostook County, where our local law enforcement partners have seen a dramatic increase in the use of methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. “I am hopeful such collaboration will serve to disrupt the supply of this destructive substance to this region of Maine.”

This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, which seeks to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. You can find more information about the OCDETF Program here.