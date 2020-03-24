Ariana Grande Teases New Music While Urging Fans to ‘Stay Inside’

We're living through a pretty dark time in world history right now, so thank goodness we have Ariana Grande to give us a little light. On Tuesday (March 24), the pop star teased fans with a song snippet on social media and injected some joy into quarantine. The 45-second clip is slinky, sexy, and peak R&Biana. Simply put: we can't wait to hear the rest of it, and neither can Arianators.

Grande also used the post to continue urging fans to "stay inside."



This isn't the first time Ari has pleaded for fans to

take the coronavirus pandemic seriously . Last week, she wrote a series of tweets expressing her disbelief that anyone would be going about their normal lives like nothing was happening.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like 'This isn't a big deal/we'll be fine' ... 'We still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," she wrote at the time. "I understand that is how u [sic] felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly," she added. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."