Surprise! Ariana Grande Is Now a Coach on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande is taking on a new position: Voice coach!

On Tuesday (March 30), the “34+35” singer announced that she will join the next season of NBC’s The Voice alongside regular coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, replacing Nick Jonas in the process.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas, we will miss you,” Grande wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” the 27-year-old singer said in a statement.

In 2016, Grande appeared on The Voice as a performer, singing “Into You” on the season finale that year.

“Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while,” a source told Page Six. “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

“So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!” Legend, Grande's fellow Voice judge, posted on Twitter.

