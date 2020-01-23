Ariana Grande Casually ‘Bumped Into’ BTS: See Their Cute Photo

Ariana Grande and BTS posed for an epic Instagram photo together.

As the Thank U, Next hitmaker gears up for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards this weekend, she casually "bumped into" one of the big bands in the world and took to social media on Wednesday (January 22) to share a black-and-white shot of her and BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and J-Hope at rehearsal.

The boy band is reportedly performing alongside Lil Nas X for a new version of his chart-topping hit, "Old Town Road," while Grande is one of many A-list artists — including Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Camila Cabello — set to take the stage at this year's award show.

"look who I bumped into at rehearsal :)" Grande captioned the cute pic, which appeared to be taken backstage at the Staples Center. It also pretty much confirms BTS is, in fact, performing.

It's not every day that two of music's biggest powerhouses pose for a photo together — and fans literally could not keep their cool. They flooded Twitter with reactions and questions about this epic reunion, including why Suga was noticeably absent. "Where Is YOONGI" even became a trending topic worldwide after Grande posted the pic.

Some fans went as far as "fixing" the image to include Suga in it.

This isn’t the first time the pop star and a member of BTS have broken the internet. In May 2019, Grande posted a photo with Jungkook on Instagram after he attended one of her concerts. "screaming," she wrote at the time. "thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm."

Jungkook later showed Grande some love in return, tweeting, "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande."