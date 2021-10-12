Are You Ready to Try Tater Tot Pizza?

Tater Tot or Not?

Tater tot pizza. Count me in. How about you? I’m willing to try different types of pizza, and love it when places go a little off the deep end to create something you’ve never seen or eaten before.

This one got our attention because we're in the potato capitol of the world and this is all about tater tots.

This isn’t the first foray into the unknown for Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub. They’ve been pumping out a cool variety of different entrees for a long time.

The cereal cheesecake is a yes for sure. In fact, it’s a no-brainer. It pretty much has everything you want in something so decadent and delicious.

More Gourmet Pizzas

We recently published an article about Doritos pizza from Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub. How about that? Would you try it? Plan a road trip because there in in Cornish, Maine.

Up to now, the most experimental slice of pie I've tried is Thanksgiving pizza. That's right, pizza with all the trimmings including turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing and I think some other things too.

There’s some pizza I think I wouldn’t want - like something with pickles or lettuce that gets soggy.

Everybody Loves Pizza

I heard someone say once, “everybody loves pizza.” So true. There’s no substitute for a traditional pie with pizza sauce and your choice of toppings, but it’s nice to have options.

I’m not big on some sauces as the main base for a pizza, but maybe try a slice and then go back for more.

You could try this on your own or plan a road trip to central Maine to try it in Cornish, Maine.

How ‘bout you? Are you digging in and trying the tater tot pizza?

