AR Gould Hospital Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital said vaccinations will be offered starting Monday, June 14 at several of their locations including primary care facilities, pediatric locations and also at its OB/GYN practice.

The hospital has also extended the hours vaccinations are available at their walk-in clinics. Officials said the changes are to adapt and make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible to the local communities.

Last month, Northern Light Health AR Gould started offering vaccinations at the Presque Isle and Caribou walk-in care locations twice a week as the hospital closed the big vaccination site at Northern Maine Community College.

On Monday, June 14, people who are looking to get vaccinated can go to either the Bennet Drive walk-in clinic in Caribou or the North Street walk-in clinic in Presque isle. The clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Hospital officials said it is available to anyone ranging from 12 years old and up.

The Pfizer vaccine is also offered at the Women’s Health Center and OB/GYN practices in Presque Isle, and also at the Presque Isle and Caribou pediatric practice locations.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available in Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Mars Hill primary care offices. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-shot vaccine.

The Bennet Drive walk-in clinic in Caribou is open from noon to 8 pm seven days a week. The North Street walk-in clinic in Presque Isle is open from 8 am - 8 pm seven days a week. You do not need an appointment or registration is not necessary at either place. You do not have to be a Northern Light AR Gould patient to visit any of the clinics.

Senior physician executive at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Jay Reynolds, MD, said “When we first started, it was all about getting as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now it is more about expanding availability to people who couldn’t make it to our larger vaccination site. We are trying to make access as easy as possible for those who are interested in being vaccinated.”