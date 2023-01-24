Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine

As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with a forecast that includes heavy snowfall, mixed precipitation and strong winds. Meteorologists are predicting snow accumulation ranging from 5 to 15 inches across the state, with sleet and freezing rain added to the wintry mix.

Snow will change to rain in southern and eastern Maine

Heavy snow will move into southern Maine early Wednesday evening and pile up several inches before mixing with and changing to rain early Thursday morning. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected statewide, with even higher gusts along the coast.

Aroostook County will likely receive the most snow from storm

In far northern Maine, where folks dodged the brunt of two snowstorms in the past four days, snowfall totals from this storm could be the highest. The National Weather Service is calling for 9 to 15 inches of snow and sleet from Millinocket to Madawaska. The Bangor area could see 5 to 12 inches. Forecasters say the storm will lead to hazardous travel conditions on Thursday.

A 1-2-3 punch for many parts of Maine

This will be the third major storm to hit Maine over a span of six days. Monday’s storm led to over 30 thousand homes losing power in York County. Central Maine Power crews are still working Tuesday to clean up the damage and restore service to thousands of customers.

We will update this information as the mid-week storm approaches.