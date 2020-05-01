Anah Shrine Klowns Bringing the Fun to Caribou, Sunday, May 3

The Anah Shrine Klowns are doing it again. This time they’re Caribou bound to bring some much needed joy and fun to the community, Sunday, May 3.

Last week, they were a big hit in Presque Isle. The Klowns said, "Thank you PI for a great time! It was so much fun last weekend, we're bringing the show on the road.”

The Klowns encourage you to have some fun with them at a safe distance, and wave from your yard & windows.

Boss Klown, Dan Chute, joined us Friday to talk about bringing the fun to local communities in a safe way. We also discussed the Circus: