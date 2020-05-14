Well, this is an amazing photo from the great folks at the Mt Washington Observatory. The top of Mt Washington (6288 feet high) is famously known as "Home of the World's Worst Weather" but on a calm day, it is home to some of the most beautiful views on the planet. Today the Observatory posted this incredible picture of 4 planets, the moon and the Milky Way all lined up. The photo gave us a minute to pause and give some big-picture perspective on all that we are going through right now. I came away hopeful- that humans have gone through so much over thousands of years, and that we will get through this pandemic as well. You don't have to be an astronomer to enjoy and be blown away from this photo

From our friends at the Mt Washington Observatory:

If you are an early riser during the month of May in the Northern Hemisphere and you live in an area with dark skies, on a clear morning (like we had this morning) head out to check out views of Neptune, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and the Milky Way.

Mt Washington Observatory Facebook

The Mt Washington Observatory is such a great organization. Their big Seek the Peek annual fundraiser, which is a fantastic hiking extravaganza -has gone virtual this year. If you love these photos and all the other educational programs the Observatory does, then please consider a donation to this worthy cause.

SEEK THE PEEK VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

SEEK THE PEEK VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER