American Idol returned on Sunday night (April 24), with the Top 14 Season 20 contestants vying for a shot to advance into the next phase of the reality TV singing competition. During the program, each hopeful had the chance to perform once in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, while relying on America’s votes to send them on through to the Top 11.

Also new: Country music singer Gabby Barrett, who placed third on Season 16 of American Idol, guest-starred on the episode as a mentor. She guided the remaining hopefuls in rehearsals before they took the stage for their performances.

As the night progressed, contestants put their best foot forward, delivering covers on breakout hits like Luke Combs’ “Hurricane,” Olivia Rodrigo's “Drivers License” and Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

Three country singers will now be moving into the Top 11, while one country artist went home. Those advancing include HunterGirl, Mike Parker and Noah Thompson. Unfortunately, Virginia native Dan Marshall — who has covered Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance” in previous rounds — was eliminated.

Contestants Ava Maybee and Allegra Miles also got cut as part of the bottom three.

This time around, voting took place during the two-hour edition. The voting window opened up at the top of the broadcast and ended before the last commercial break, with host Ryan Seacrest reading off the names of those still in the running for the top prize.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

American Idol Season 20 Top 11 Contestants:

Christian Guardino

Lady K

HunterGirl

Leah Marlene

Nicolina Bozzo

Jay Copeland

Noah Thompson

Emyrson Flora

Mike Parker

Tristen Gressett

Fritz Hager

