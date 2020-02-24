Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jojo Siwa's Willy Wonka-themed bedroom, Amanda Bynes' engagement drama and more, below!

Amanda Bynes May Not Be Able to Get Married After All



Amanda Bynes announced on Instagram that is she engaged to a man named Paul Michael. Apparently, the two of them met while in AA and have only been dating for a few months. However, according to TMZ, Bynes won't be able to legally marry him because her mother does not approve. And as long as her mother is her conservator, Bynes can't do anything without her consent. A source close to the family also told TMZ that the ring Michael bought for Bynes was purchased from Amazon and only cost $49. (via TMZ)

Meanwhile, in a new video posted to her Instagram, the former Nickelodeon star apologized for calling a bunch of other celebrities "ugly" previously. Watch her apology, below.

More Than 1/3 of Americans Have Felt Judged About Their Cooking Skills

A new survey reports that 4 in 10 people can only prepare one meal without help: breakfast. Eggs and french toast topped the short list of meals people can make without looking a recipe. (via Good News Network)

36-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Calling 911 After Parents Shut Off Cell Phone

A 36-year-old Ohio woman was arrested last week when she repeatedly called 911 to complain that her parents had cut off her cell phone service. Seloni Khetarpal called 911 demanding that the police come to her house. When dispatchers explained to her that she can only call the number for emergencies, she proceeded to call back. Khetarpal insisted that the lack of a working phone was a legitimate police matter. The phone calls were so "belligerent" that officers decided to arrest her on charges of disrupting public services, a fourth degree felony. (via HuffPost)

Jojo Siwa's Candy Bedroom Is a Willy Wonka Dream... Or Nightmare!



At 16 years old, this girl is living the dream. Jojo Siwa just gave a tour of her Willy Wonka-themed bedroom that features more than 4,000 pounds of candy! Here's hoping she's got a lot of floss on hand to keep the cavities away.