All Aboard the Wintergreen Express in Presque Isle, Maine

All Aboard the Wintergreen Express

One of Presque Isle’s biggest holiday traditions is back again this year to bring joy and excitement to families and friends.

Scheduled for December 9 and 10

On December 9 and December 10, the Wintergreen Express will take you on a magical ride to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. His elves will also be there to add to all the fun with hot chocolate, singalongs and a chance to decorate sugar cookies. Kids get to take home a souvenir jingle bell.

Buy Tickets Online

Tickets for the Wintergreen Express are just $15 per round trip. They go on sale on Monday, November 14 starting at 12 p.m. Buy them online at www.wintergreenarts.org - click WINTERGREEN EXPRESS TICKETS when you make your selection.

Purchase Tickets on the Phone and at the Mall

There are a couple other ways to buy tickets as well. You can also purchase tickets on the phone by calling (207) 762-3576. Visit Wintergreen Arts Center at the Aroostook Centre Mall to get your tickets. Their address is 830 Main Street in Presque Isle.

Receive Email for Time and Date

An email will be sent upon purchase of tickets showing the time and date of their trip on the Wintergreen Express.

Boarding at Sargent Family Community Center

The Wintergreen Express boards at the Sargent Family Community Center. Each person needs a ticket to ride. Kids must be accompanied by at least one adult. Children 12-months-old and younger ride for free.

Thank You to Partners and Volunteers

Gretchen Violette, Wintergreen’s events coordinator said “We’ve got some new, fun additions planned for this year’s WINTERGREEN EXPRESS. More details are coming soon, but first we extend a heartfelt thanks to all of our community partners and the dozens and dozens of volunteers who truly make this an enchanted experience for the young and young-at-heart.”

Additional Information

Contact Wintergreen Arts Center at wintergreenarts@gmail.com or call (207) 762-3576 for more information.

