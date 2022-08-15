Airplane Debris Crashes Outside Maine State Capitol

The FAA is investigating a large metal object that fell from the sky and crashed to the ground outside the Maine State Capitol in Augusta on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022.

“Sleeve Like Object” Landed Near Capitol Police Screener

Officials said the 6 to 7 pound “sleeve like object” landed near the main entrance, about 6 to 8 feet from one of the Capitol Police screeners, Chris Donahue who was walking outside of the building. There were no injuries reported.

Additional Witnesses

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, the object fell at a high velocity. The incident was witnessed by two other people who were in the area at the time.

Local Officials Notified of Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Augusta State Airport were immediately notified by the Capitol Police, said Moss.

Federal Aviation Administration Investigation

Part of the FAA investigation is to determine the source of the object. Moss said it “is likely from a large airliner on an international route.” Flight over the State Capitol at the time the part fell were notified and made aware of the incident.