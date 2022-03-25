Founding Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer won't be with the band when they pick up their Las Vegas concert residency this summer. As the Steven Tyler-led rockers revealed on Friday (March 25), Kramer is taking a "temporary leave of absence" from the group.

In a statement to USA Today, Aerosmith said Kramer "regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times."

They added that "he and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith" and said drum tech John Douglas would occupy the kit during Kramer's furlough, as Rolling Stone reported.

Two years ago, Aerosmith and Kramer appeared to be estranged. But the drummer returned to the band shortly after. Aerosmith's last Vegas shows were in February 2020 before they had to cancel that spring's gigs because of the pandemic.

Aerosmith announced new 2022 dates for their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (March 23). Tyler remarked, "We are locked, cocked and loaded!" Tickets go on general sale from March 30. Aerosmith Aero Force One fan club members can access an exclusive pre-sale. Get tickets here.

See Aerosmith's stateside itinerary for the year below.

Aerosmith 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oct. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 19 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM