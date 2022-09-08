It was the most epic Labor Day Weekend on the Bangor Waterfront, ever!

Three incredible shows in three straight days, from two huge artists. For one weekend, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor was the epicenter of the music world.

Friday night, country superstar Luke Combs, played to a sold-out crowd that left that evening raving over the show.

Saturday, due to vocal issues, Combs cut his second show a little short. But he showed what a true star he is when he gave full refunds to yet another sold-out crowd of 15,000 plus.

On Sunday, the anticipation to see Aerosmith perform their first concert since February of 2020, and the first look at Stephen Tyler since his rehab stint earlier this year, was at a fever pitch.

Don't believe me? Look at this video a friend of mine took from the roof at Season's. The line to get in extends down past Geaghan's. As Aerosmith themselves would say "Crazy...and "Amazing."

It was a weekend that lots of people around here won't soon forget. And just to make sure you don't, Maine Savings Amphitheater put together two incredible, beautifully shot videos of fans who were amped up, and filing in to see the shows. The energy at that venue, and all over this town, was off the charts.

So bring on Jason Aldean, Sting, and Stevie Nicks. We aren't done yet, Bangor!