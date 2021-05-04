Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral TikTok of Him Leaving IHOP

Adam Sandler did not get special celebrity treatment while at IHOP.

Last week, 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas didn’t recognize the Uncut Gems actor and told him it would be a 30-minute wait for a table at the Manhasset, New York International House of Pancakes. After realizing she had inadvertently turned away the famous actor, a TikTok she made about the experience went viral.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 minute wait and him [of course] leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP," Rodas wrote on the clip of herself wearing a clown filter on her face.

"Pleaseee come back,” she captioned the video.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” the 54-year-old actor responded in his typical comedic fashion.

The hostess later responded to one commenter asking how she didn't recognize the star.

"Everyone's asking how I didn't recognize him, because he had a big beard," she explained. "I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard, and the mask didn't help."

Rodas told The Post that she realized who he was when another patron recognized the 50 First Dates actor after he had left.

“It wasn’t until a customer walked in about 15 minutes later saying, ‘Adam Sandler was outside,’ when I realized I spoke to Adam Sandler!” she said.