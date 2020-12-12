Newly elected State Senator Joe Baldacci of Bangor has submitted a bill entitled An Act to Keep Restaurants and Bars in Business.

The bill if enacted, would reduce all state licensing fees for Maine's Bars and Restaurants by 50 per cent as a one time relief measure for the 12 month period once the bill is passed and becomes law.

Maine's restaurants and bars have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 with their serving capacity dramatically reduced, and their hours of operation reduced.

Restaurant and bar owners might want to email Senator Baldacci at joe.baldacci@legislature.maine.gov letting him know of their support. He can also be reached in Augusta by phone eat 207-287-1515

Senator Baldacci's family owned and operated Mama Baldacci's, a Italian restaurant in Bangor for many years.