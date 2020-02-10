ACAP Employee Receives National Certification

A member of the ACAP housing team recently received certification from the Building Performance Institute as an Energy Auditor and Quality Control Inspector.

Matt Guimond, an ACAP Housing Specialist, has been employed at ACAP for the past six years. This sought after certification from the Building Professionals Institute allows Matt to complete energy audits, choose tasks required to complete a weatherization on a home, and inspect the completed work done by a local contractor or ACAP’s in house Weatherization Crew.

With Guimond's certification, ACAP will be able to serve more clients across Aroostook County.

Matt, a native of Aroostook County, and his wife reside in Washburn with their three children.