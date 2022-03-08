ACAP To Hand Out 1,500 New Coats To Aroostook County Children

The team at Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) has been working hard behind the scenes and planning for a huge event to be held across the entire region on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. “Keep the County Warm” will be a one-day event that will combine two programs the agency offers in an attempt to help those in need during a time of rapidly rising costs.

What is Keep the County Warm?

On March 17, ACAP will be giving away over 1,500 new coats to children in Aroostook County. ACAP will have teams stationed at their locations in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton, and Dyer Brook ready to give away these brand-new coats which have been donated to the cause through Operation Warm. The giveaway will run at the 6 locations in Aroostook County from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Bonus Assistance?

The "Keep the County Warm” event will also help those interested in applying for the agency's heating assistance program. Fuel heating costs have been skyrocketing by the day, and ACAP has an avenue for many area residents to obtain assistance to ease the burden of these costs. Team members from ACAP with expertise in the home energy assistance program (HEAP), will be on-site to help people apply for the program.

Who qualifies?

There are many people that qualify for the program and they do not realize they are able to get the assistance needed through HEAP. The best way to find out if you qualify for assistance is to show up on March 17 and have an ACAP team member assist you with the over-the-phone appointments that will be conducted that day. I encourage you to apply, there is no obligation. ACAP is continuing to serve the needs of Aroostook County.

