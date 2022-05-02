A ‘Made In Maine’ Gift Box Is A Perfect Mother’s Day Present

Think "outside the box" with some pretty cool Maine made Mother's Day treats for mom!

Believe it or not, Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 8th, and if you are bored with the traditional card and box of chocolates, a Maine business has a pretty cool alternative for a thoughtful gift.

Seasonal Maine sells Maine made artisan food & goodies carefully packed in a beautiful gift box, that they can ship to you anywhere in the world, including military bases for our men and women serving overseas.

This year they have a Mother's Day "Mom's Deserve It All" gift box that has some Maine treats we all love. These are especially thoughtful to purchase for people who may no longer live in Maine, and are craving a little taste of home.

Each box includes:

100% Pure Maine Grade-A, Orange Blossom Honey Bear, from Swan’s Honey inAlbion

Jumbo Black Raspberry Whoopie Pie, from Steve’s Snacks in Skowhegan

Award Winning, Amber Rich Maple Syrup 50ml, from Hilltop Boilers in Newfield

Maine Ocean Seafood Dip, from Westminster Whimsy in Howland

Maine Blueberry Pancake, Gourmet Popcorn, from Coastal Maine Popcorn in Boothbay Harbor

Handmade Dark Chocolate Granola Toffee Bar, from Lucy’s Granola in East Blue Hill

Jumbo Classic Whoopie Pie, from Steve’s Snacks in Skowhegan

Springtime Jelly Beans, from Haven’s Candies in Westbrook

Lobster in Spring, Greeting Card, from Lobstering Is An Art in Cumberland Center

If you want to upgrade your box, it will also include:

Pure All-Natural Handcrafted “Fresh Spring” Soap, from Wayward Chickadee in Berwick

“The Mainer” Wooden Bottle Opener, from Maine Scene in Union

Apple Ginger Jam, from McIntosh Farm Apple Products in Madison

They do great Maine gift boxes for the Christmas holidays too! Check out their website for all the detials!