A ‘Made In Maine’ Gift Box Is A Perfect Mother’s Day Present
Think "outside the box" with some pretty cool Maine made Mother's Day treats for mom!
Believe it or not, Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 8th, and if you are bored with the traditional card and box of chocolates, a Maine business has a pretty cool alternative for a thoughtful gift.
Seasonal Maine sells Maine made artisan food & goodies carefully packed in a beautiful gift box, that they can ship to you anywhere in the world, including military bases for our men and women serving overseas.
This year they have a Mother's Day "Mom's Deserve It All" gift box that has some Maine treats we all love. These are especially thoughtful to purchase for people who may no longer live in Maine, and are craving a little taste of home.
Each box includes:
100% Pure Maine Grade-A, Orange Blossom Honey Bear, from Swan’s Honey inAlbion
Jumbo Black Raspberry Whoopie Pie, from Steve’s Snacks in Skowhegan
Award Winning, Amber Rich Maple Syrup 50ml, from Hilltop Boilers in Newfield
Maine Ocean Seafood Dip, from Westminster Whimsy in Howland
Maine Blueberry Pancake, Gourmet Popcorn, from Coastal Maine Popcorn in Boothbay Harbor
Handmade Dark Chocolate Granola Toffee Bar, from Lucy’s Granola in East Blue Hill
Jumbo Classic Whoopie Pie, from Steve’s Snacks in Skowhegan
Springtime Jelly Beans, from Haven’s Candies in Westbrook
Lobster in Spring, Greeting Card, from Lobstering Is An Art in Cumberland Center
If you want to upgrade your box, it will also include:
Pure All-Natural Handcrafted “Fresh Spring” Soap, from Wayward Chickadee in Berwick
“The Mainer” Wooden Bottle Opener, from Maine Scene in Union
Apple Ginger Jam, from McIntosh Farm Apple Products in Madison
They do great Maine gift boxes for the Christmas holidays too! Check out their website for all the detials!