86-Year-Old Maine Man Died in a House Fire

An 86-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday night on Clements Road in Monroe.

Fire Department Called to the Scene

The Monroe Fire Department was on the scene around 7:40 pm at 213 Clements Road.

Deceased Man Lived Alone at the Residence

Officials believe the deceased man is Alan Grover who lived alone at the residence.

Maine Fire Marshal’s Office Called to the Scene

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “The Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) was contacted because the fire department believed that someone inside the residence had died as a result of the fire.”

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Fire is Under Investigation

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for a positive identification. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First Responders and Law Enforcement

Multiple agencies assisted including the Maine State Police, the Brooks Fire Department, the Jackson Fire Department, the West Frankfort Fire Departments and Brooks Ambulance.

Get our free mobile app

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker