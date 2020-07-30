800 Dunkin’ Locations Will be Closing Across the Country

Wow! This is shocking and upsetting and I am not okay. One of my favorite things about living in New England is that you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a Dunkin'. (I really hate that saying, forgive me for using it) But after the announcement that Dunkin' is closing 800 locations nationwide, I don't think that will be the case for much longer.

WMTW says that these closures will affect locations that are suffering from low volume sales. It seems even major corporations are not making it out of this pandemic unscathed. The article goes on to say that the closures will include the 450 limited-menu Speedway locations, which are scheduled to close by the end of the year.

Dunkin' has not revealed where the 800 stores are located. A 2018 article from the guardian stated that there are 4,200 Dunkin' stores in New England which is nearly a third of the 12,600 around the world. The moral of the story, my dear Northern New England friends? There is a chance that your favorite neighborhood Dunkin' might not be around much longer. So load up on your cold brews and Boston Creams while you can!