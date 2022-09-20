A 73-year old man has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Allardville, N.B, just south of Bathurst.

Members of the Chaleur Region RCMP, Allardville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 6:00 p.m. to a report of a pickup truck that had crashed on Route 134, according to Sgt. Roch Lizotte.



Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the pickup went off the road, entered the ditch and struck a culvert and a utility pole.

The driver of the pickup, who was from Allardville, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Sgt. Lizotte said. The victim’s name was not released. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office have been assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

This article will be updated if new information becomes available.