According to WMTW, someone in Maine is nearly $5 million dollars richer!

A Megabucks ticket for Saturday's (March 21st) drawing worth $4.8 million dollars was sold at the Hannaford in Brunswick.

The store will collect $30,000 for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are 8-13-26-29-41 and Megaball 2

The winner has not yet come forward.