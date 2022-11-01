Taylor Swift Announces Tour with Two Shows at Gillette Stadium

“Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour” in 2023

Taylor Swift announced the massive “Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour” to kick off in 2023 - and she's planning two nights at Gillette Stadium. (See the dates below).

Taylor’s Facebook Announcement

Taylor said on her Facebook post “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)”

Two Nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

Swift will play two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on May 19 and May 20 next year.

27 Dates on the Road Across the U.S.

The tour starts on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and works its way across the United States for a 27 show run. It's massive to promote one of her biggest albums ever.

Record Breaker: Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100

Her new album Midnight just set a huge record by holding all 10 chart positions on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song "Anti-Hero" is number one. This has never been done before. Drake came the closest in 2021 with nine songs in the top 10.

Taylor Swift Homepage: Concert Dates and Ticket Information

Go to Taylor Swift's homepage to get more information and see the full list of concert dates and to get ticket information. Prices range from $49 to $499. There are also VIP options with prices starting at $199 up to $899.