40-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested and Charged for Killing his Wife

A 40-year-old man from Alfred was arrested Monday and charged with Murder after police ruled his wife’s death a homicide.

Woman Found Dead when Police arrived for Disturbance Call

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristan Crow was found deceased inside her home around 3 pm Monday. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found her body as they were responding to a disturbance call at 81 Waterboro Road in Alfred.

Husband Arrested in Gas Station Parking Lot

James Crow was not home when police arrived. Both the Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office tried to make contact with him. Police said “James Crow was located by Officers in the parking lot of Harry’s gas station on Route 111 in Lyman. James surrendered without incident.”

Autopsy Confirmed a Homicide

Detectives investigated and processed the scene at the residence through the night. Kritan Crow’s body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta where an autopsy was done. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Court Appearance via Zoom

James Crow will appear in York County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 pm via Zoom.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Aroostook County is the Place to see the Total Eclipse of the Sun

ALSO READ: New Border Patrol Station in Houlton on Hold

MORE NEWS: 75 Maine Firefighters Battle Blaze with Roof Collapse & Explosions

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.