3D Dirigo Star to go in Maine’s Bicentennial Time Capsule

Monday, March 15 is Statehood Day. To commemorate the celebration, the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center is making a 3D Dirigo Star for Maine’s Bicentennial. The printed star will be the key component of the State of Maine Bicentennial Time Capsule.

See a rendering of the composite Dirigo Star

An unveiling event is scheduled to be livestreamed at 1 pm March 15. You can watch on YouTube and Facebook. Note: the event is not open to the public. Media will be present and will follow guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Several key figures will be there to take part in the ceremony, including UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy; Chairman of the Maine Bicentennial Commission and Senator Bill Diamond, and Habib Dagher, founding executive director of the Composites Center. There is a planned discussion on how the printed, composite Dirigo Star was created as well as a look at the design of the Maine’s Bicentennial time capsule.