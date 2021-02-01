One Man Dead after Snowmobile Crash, Hartford, New Brunswick

One man has died after a snowmobile crash just outside Woodstock Saturday night.

The RCMP says a 45-year-old man from Centreville was driving on a trail in a wooded area north of Simcox Road in Hartford when he apparently lost control of the snowmobile and struck a tree. He was the only person on the sled.

West District RCMP, Woodstock Fire Department and Ambulance NB responded to the call shortly after 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

