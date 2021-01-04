Fire Destroys Maine DOT Garage in Fort Fairfield, Maine

A fire early Sunday morning destroyed the Maine Department of Transportation garage in Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield fire and rescue responded to the blaze on High Street just before 3:30 a.m. to find the building starting to collapse.

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries. Crews from Easton and Presque Isle assisted in putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The estimated loss of the property, and several pieces of heavy equipment is $1.6 million dollars. The loss included two DOT trucks and a backhoe.