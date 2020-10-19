Soup is a Great Shelf Item for The Pandemic
Getting the right supplies is important when stocking up for the pandemic. You have to have goods that will last and food you like.
Canned foods are known for a long shelf life. Soups are a great way to keep things in the cupboards for the duration.
Soup is easy to heat and take with you to the office. Make sure you have a microwaveable Tupperware and set it for about 2 minutes.
Take a look at some of the soup that tastes good, is affordable, and has a long shelf life.
