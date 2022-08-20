32-Year-Old Woman Dies in Rollover Crash in Geary, N.B.
Police say a 32-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Geary, New Brunswick.
Members of the Oromocto RCMP, Oromocto Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Broad Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Sgt. J.F. Martel.
Investigators believe the driver lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. The woman, who was alone in the car, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Martel said.
The 32-year-old woman was from Beardsley, N.B. Her name was not released.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene to assist with the investigation.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. We'll update this post as more information is available.
