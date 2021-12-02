3 Creative Videos Won the Maine Youth COVID Vaccination Contest

The winners of the Maine Youth COVID-19 Vaccination Contest came from around the state and created some pretty impressive videos.

The challenge was announced in early November. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services opened a contest, inviting students to make videos encouraging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Entrants had to be between 5 and 17-years-old and were required to submit a 30-second video that they believed would convince others to get the shot.

The winners of the contest were announced on Tuesday.

1st place went to a group of students from The New School in Kennebunk. Sophomores Renee Morin and Olie Saywell, as well as Junior Hunter Roberts, and Ian Kruger created the unique video. Roberts wrote the original score and Kruger operated the camera.

2nd place was awarded to Spencer Michalski, who is in 8th grade and is homeschooled. Spencer lives in Columbia.

3rd place was given to Natalie Waters, who is a 6th grader at Lincoln Middle School in Portland.

The videos are all very creative and earned more than just bragging rights. There were cash awards involved in the contest.

The New School will receive $50,000 for its first-place win and third-place Lincoln Middle School will get $10,000. The second-place winner chose to donate his winnings of $25,000 to the Downeast Audubon to help fund summer camp scholarships.

Officials say the schools can use the funds to supplement school meals with healthy treats; purchase playground, classroom, gym, sports, or music equipment; enhance a special school activity; or support a school field trip for all students.

Congratulations to all the winners. Nice job!

