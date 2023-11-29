29-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Truck

A 29-year-old man died Sunday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Wilton.

Pedestrian Died after Being Hit by Truck

Levi Jewell was a pedestrian on Munson Road when he was struck by a 29-year-old man from Farmington driving a Ford F-350. The driver’s name was not released.

Man Had Just Moved to Town

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Jewell had just moved to the town of Wilton the same day.

Ongoing Crash Investigation

The crash investigation remains open. Police did not release any information on possible charges.

