29-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Truck
A 29-year-old man died Sunday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Wilton.
Pedestrian Died after Being Hit by Truck
Levi Jewell was a pedestrian on Munson Road when he was struck by a 29-year-old man from Farmington driving a Ford F-350. The driver’s name was not released.
Man Had Just Moved to Town
Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Jewell had just moved to the town of Wilton the same day.
Ongoing Crash Investigation
The crash investigation remains open. Police did not release any information on possible charges.
