29-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for the Death of 3-Year-Old

A 29-year-old man from Edgecomb was arrested Friday morning and charged with the death of a 3-year-old on Christmas Day 2022.

Arrest for 3-Year-Old’s Death

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central apprehended Tyler Witham-Jordan and charged him with the murder of Makinzlee Handrahan.

Child was not Breathing when First Responders were Called

Police were called to an Edgecomb residence on December 25, 2022 around 7:37 am for “a 3-year-old that was not breathing,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Death Ruled to be a Homicide

An autopsy done by the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta determined the death to be a homicide. The cause of death was not released.

Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested

Moss said Witham-Jordan was the boyfriend of Handrahan's mother at the time of the child’s death.

Witham-Jordan was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

