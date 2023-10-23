26-Year-Old Maine Woman Fled and Assaulted Police during Arrest

A 26-year-old woman from South Portland assaulted several officers during an arrest on Saturday.

Woman Fled when Police Tried to Arrest her

The South Portland Police Department said an officer tried to apprehend Angela Theriault on Main Street around 8 am for an outstanding warrant.

K-9 Track and Locate Suspect

Theriault fled the scene before she could be taken into custody. A K-9 team was called in and tracked her back to her home.

Threatened to Jump out Window

Theriault threatened to jump out of a second floor window according to police. Officers were outside deescalating the situation as police entered the home to stop her from jumping.

Struggle and Assault

Theriault struggled and assaulted two officers before being arrested. Theriault was transported to the hospital and released.

Multiple Charges and Previous Charges

She faces several charges including Assault on an Officer, Assault, Refusal to Submit to Arrest, Violating Conditions of Release. These charges are in addition to the failure to appear warrant with the underlying charges of Burglary and Aggravated Criminal Mischief, said police.

