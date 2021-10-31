22-Year-Old Man Arrested for Camp Burglaries, Scopan Lake, Maine

A 22-year-old Aroostook County man was arrested Saturday, October 30, 2021 for burglary, theft, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief as Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating thefts at camps at Scopan Lake.

According to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen, Ethan Clark was responsible for the burglaries on the Bangor Road at scopan Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints of camps broken into. When they arrived on the scene and examined evidence, they determined it was Clark. Multiple items were taken including firearms and tools. Gillen said some of these items have been recovered.

As Deputies were doing their investigation, Clark pulled into the driveway of the camp where he’d been residing. When Sheriffs attempted to arrest Clark, he resisted and there was a struggle, said Gillen. More charges against Clark are pending.

Clark’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. He is being held at the Caribou Police Department as he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about this crime. If you have a camp or know someone with a camp at Scopan Lake, check on your property and advise others to do so. Call Deputy Sergeant Erica Pelletier if you think your camps have been broken into. The number is 1-800-432-7842.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

Get our free mobile app

The Maine State Police also assisted with the investigation.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is located at 25 School Street in Houlton, Maine, 04730. Their business phone number is (207) 532 - 3471. You can also visit their home page for more information.

15 Ways to Avoid Falling Victim to Crimes of Opportunity Protecting your valuables is often a matter of being aware of potential risks. These tips could help save you from what police call crimes of opportunity.